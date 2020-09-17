Nathan Jones set to ring changes as Luton host Derby
Luton boss Nathan Jones is expected to make several changes when the Hatters resume Championship action against Derby.
Jones swapped nine players for the Carabao Cup tie against Reading in midweek as Luton maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a third victory.
Saturday’s line up should see a side that closely resembles that which won at Barnsley, with the likes of Martin Cranie, Pelly Ruddock, Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Elliot Lee and James Collins returning to the starting XI.
Victory would see Luton win their first four matches of a season for the first time since the 2004/05 campaign.
New signing Kamil Jozwiak could be included in the Derby squad.
The Poland international winger joined the Rams from Lech Poznan this week for an undisclosed fee and might make his debut.
Dutch defender Mike te Wierik is suspended following his red card in the Carabao Cup defeat to Preston.
Martyn Waghorn (calf), Duane Holmes (thigh) and Tom Lawrence (shoulder) will remain out as Derby look for their first win of the season.