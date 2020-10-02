Nathan Collins in contention for league debut as Stoke face Birmingham
Stoke teenager Nathan Collins could be in line for a first league appearance during his side’s clash with Birmingham on Sunday.
The 19-year-old impressed during his side’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and could have done enough to earn himself a place in Michael O’Neill’s squad.
Bruno Martins Indi was another one who impressed midweek and has an outside chance of being included on Sunday.
Joe Allen is a long-term absentee after he ruptured an Achilles tendon in the last match before lockdown while Ryan Shawcross has not featured since June after suffering a succession of injuries following a broken leg.
Mikel San Jose could be included in Aitor Karanka’s matchday squad for the first time for the short trip to the Bet365 Stadium.
The 31-year-old, who has seven caps for Spain, joined Birmingham on a two-year contract from Athletic Bilbao in September and is awaiting his debut.
In a boost for Karanka, Jonathan Leko has returned to training from an anterior cruciate ligament injury although the forward is thought to be several weeks away from a return to match fitness.
Josh McEachran also remains sidelined with an ACL problem, although his progress is expected to be two weeks behind Leko.