Nando Parrado all set for Lagardere

Clive Cox will aim to continue an excellent season with his juveniles when Nando Parrado runs in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.

Cox had been considering a run in the Dewhurst with the shock Coventry Stakes winner, but the prospect of soft ground in Paris on Sunday has helped to make the decision for him.

As well as the Coventry Stakes, Cox has won the Middle Park and Richmond with Supremacy this season and the Rockfel with Isabella Giles.

“With the (wet) forecast, he’s actually going to travel to France on Sunday for the Lagardere,” Cox told Sky Sports Racing.

“He did a really good job winning the Coventry, and at that stage we were intent on looking further with him, and he then finished second in the Morny.

“The prospect of easy ground has lured us that way – and I’m very much looking forward to it, because he’s in excellent form.”

Cox was encouraged by Nando Parrado’s performance at Deauville last month.

“He was drawn next to a filly (Campanelle, the winner) in the Morny and was in the stalls a long time,” he added.

“Christophe Soumillon rode him and wanted to keep on the rail – quite rightly, he’s a world-class jockey and knew where he wanted to go – (and) it was a very pleasing run.

“The extra furlong will be really interesting, and I’m convinced it will be well up his street. We think and awful lot of him. He’s got a lot of class.

“We’ve got an amazing group of two-year-olds, one to dream about. I was very concerned at the beginning of the season when we weren’t sure when we’d resume – so I’m so pleased it’s all worked out.”