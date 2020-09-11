Naby Sarr wraps up Huddersfield switch
Huddersfield have completed the signing of French centre-back Naby Sarr.
Sarr, 27, arrives at the John Smith’s Stadium following his release by Charlton earlier in the summer and has signed a two-year contract.
Formerly on the books of Lyon and Sporting, Sarr has spent the past five years at The Valley with the exception of a season-long loan at Red Star of Paris in 2016-17.
“Naby is a player with experience in this country and in this league, as well as experience in the highest levels of football when he was very young,” head coach Carlos Corberan told the club’s website.
“He has good physical attributes that fit the demands of Championship football, and at the same time he feels comfortable on the ball.
“We want him to reach his best levels again to help our team, and we will help him to achieve that.”