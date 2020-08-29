Myles Hippolyte signs for Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
8:56am, Sat 29 Aug 2020
Scunthorpe have signed Myles Hippolyte from Yeovil on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old forward scored five goals in 34 appearances for the Glovers last season.

Hippolyte spent five seasons in Scotland, playing for Livingston, Falkirk, St Mirren and Dunfermline, before moving to Yeovil last year.

He told Scunthorpe’s site: “It’s been a long journey to get back to English football and to be playing in the EFL again.

“I look forward to it, it’s going to be a challenge for me but I believe in myself and that I’ve got the ability. Hopefully I can do what the manager asks, get the fans on board and really do well this season.”

