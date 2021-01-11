Music lessons in the Henderson household – Monday’s sporting social

Jordan Henderson had to do some homeschooling
Jordan Henderson had to do some homeschooling (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:59pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Football

Every day is a school day for Jordan Henderson.

TODO: define component type factbox

Timo Werner was glad to be back on the scoresheet.

Sergio Reguilon made Josh Hmami’s day.

Real Madrid were snowed under.

TODO: define component type factbox

A new profile pic for Toby.

Neymar was back in PSG training.

TODO: define component type factbox

Premier League clubs marked some big-name birthdays.

Cricket

Repeat.

Ricky Ponting was impressed by India’s display in the Sydney draw.

Ajinkya Rahane hailed India’s fight.

Virender Sehwag spotted some underhand tactics from Steve Smith.

Ravi Ashwin stood up to Australia’s pace attack.

Big news in the Kohli family.

Kevin Pietersen was at one with nature.

Mark Wood celebrated his birthday in Sri Lanka.

TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox

Rahul Dravid turned 48.

Boxing

Wise words from Tyson Fury.

Tennis

Simona Halep is ready to head Down Under.

Rugby League

It’s funny who you bump into.

Golf

A harrowing dream for Eddie Pepperell.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA