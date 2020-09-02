Murray display praised and Adams joins Strictly – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.

Football

Marcus Rashford took a moment to recognise the efforts of Andy Murray in winning his US Open opener.

Triple H implored Declan Rice to play the game for West Ham.

Another project for Cristiano Ronaldo.

TODO: define component type factbox

Brilliant story from Wolves defender Conor Coady.

England unveiled another Lionheart.

TODO: define component type factbox

The beers are on Michael Owen!

Coney Hall Under-11s have a new sponsor.

Wales forward Gareth Bale is ready to play.

Ben Chilwell received some words of wisdom from a former Chelsea left-back.

Jamie Redknapp turned his hand to presenting A League Of Their Own.

TODO: define component type factbox

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has artwork.

TODO: define component type factbox

Busy day ahead for Shkodran Mustafi.

Dele Alli and Son Heung-min hung out together.

TODO: define component type factbox

Shane Duffy said goodbye to Brighton…..

…as he fulfilled a dream.

Liverpool remembered former manager Bill Shankly.

John McGinn is buzzing to be back on Scotland duty.

Tennis

Comeback king Andy Murray was at it again…

TODO: define component type factbox

And Billie Jean King was among the many cheering him on.

Another day, another record for Serena Williams.

And she then had time to watch sister Venus in action at Flushing Meadows.

Serena’s daughter was another spectator.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Nicola Adams will be showing off her footwork on Strictly.

Tyson Fury was touched by a special message from an 89-year-old fan.

TODO: define component type factbox

Someone less than half that age was celebrating their birthday.

Anthony Joshua moved into fashion.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

India captain Virat Kohli was among those to wish Ishant Sharma a happy 32nd birthday.

Shot!

TODO: define component type factbox

Teamwork makes the dream work!

TODO: define component type factbox

Chris Gayle was loving life.

TODO: define component type factbox

Rugby Union

James Haskell was hanging out with Salt Bae.

TODO: define component type factbox

Basketball

There’s nothing quite like a game seven in the NBA.

Golf

Phil Mickelson sent a message to Tiger Woods.