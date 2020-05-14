SOURCE: Press release from W Series

Three new drivers have been added to the roster for the W Series' inaugural Esports league, which is due to start in the coming months.

The female-only series, which was announced last week, will welcome Australia's Caitlin Wood and Poland's Gosia Rdest to the starting grid, while Naomi Schiff from Germany is signed as a reserve driver.

The three drivers will join the 18 women who qualified for the on-track W Series event, including Britain's Jamie Chadwick, winner of the inaugural edition of the series in 2019.

As a brand-new gaming initiative, the W Series Esports League aims to encourage more women and girls to take part in online sports which are notoriously male-dominated.

Organisers are hoping the event provides visible role-models that girls can follow in a bid to make the sport more gender diverse.

It will involve 10 simulated races run on iconic tracks around the world starting at Italy's Monza before heading to Austin, Texas and then over the the UK.

Points are awarded from each race and an overall winner will be crowned the inaugural champion at the end of the series.

The new drivers were excited at their inclusion in this trailblazing event.

Caitlin Wood, who finished 13th in the 2019 on-track W Series, said: "The growth of esports this year has been phenomenal and I’m extremely excited to be part of the W Series Esports League.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be back on the grid, even if it is virtual for now,” she added.

Related videos

She assured that she will be swotting up and training before the lights turn green adding: "I’ll definitely be clocking up lots of hours on the sim in preparation."

Rdest (finished 14th in the 2019 W Series championship) echoed her sentiments saying: "I thoroughly enjoyed my time with W Series last season so it’s fantastic to be back as part of the new W Series Esports League.