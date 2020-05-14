Lewis Hamilton is wealthiest sportsman on Sunday Times Rich List on £224m, overtaking £200m record set by David Beckham
Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been named the richest sports star in the Sunday Times Rich List.
The British driver and current world champion, saw his wealth increase by £37 million over the last 12 months meaning the 35-year-old is now worth £224m, overtaking the £200m record previously held by David Beckham.
Golf's Rory McIlroy was the only other sports star to make the main list with a total wealth of £170m.
The four-time major winner's fortune rose by £32m over the last year, thanks to a successful 2019 campaign and a number of lucrative sponsorship deals.
Meanwhile, the Young Rich List, which is made up of those aged 30 and under, was heavily dominated by sports stars as they occupied 18 of the 50 places.
Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale was top with £114m, while boxer Anthony Joshua was the only non-footballer in the top ten on £107m