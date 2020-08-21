Motherwell striker Tony Watt set to be fit for Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton

Tony Watt should be fit for Motherwell ahead of the Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton
Tony Watt should be fit for Motherwell ahead of the Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:47pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Motherwell striker Tony Watt should shrug off an ankle knock ahead of the Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton at Fir Park.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is out long term with cruciate ligament damage to his knee.

Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has no fresh injuries ahead of the Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell on Saturday.

Midfielder Ronan Hughes will miss out again with a hamstring problem.

Club captain Brian Easton is still out following an ankle surgery and Will Collar is working his way back from a shin problem.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Motherwell

Preview

PA