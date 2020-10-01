Morecambe’s A-Jay Leitch-Smith in contention for Port Vale clash
Morecambe forward A-Jay Leitch-Smith is back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Port Vale.
Leitch-Smith made his first outing of the season in the loss to Salford in the EFL Trophy in midweek.
Toumani Diagouraga is still suspended following his sending off in the Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle.
Defender Yann Songo’o is pushing to make his first league start and fellow new signing Liam Gibson could get another opportunity.
The Valiants are without summer signing Zak Mills due to a hamstring injury.
The defender was forced off at half-time during last week’s goalless draw against Harrogate.
His absence could offer an opportunity for James Gibbons to return.
Gibbons is yet to feature this season but is now back in training after recovering from a knee injury suffered in pre-season.