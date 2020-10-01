Morecambe’s A-Jay Leitch-Smith in contention for Port Vale clash

Morecambe host Port Vale at the Globe Arena
Morecambe host Port Vale at the Globe Arena - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:26pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Morecambe forward A-Jay Leitch-Smith is back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Port Vale.

Leitch-Smith made his first outing of the season in the loss to Salford in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Toumani Diagouraga is still suspended following his sending off in the Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle.

Defender Yann Songo’o is pushing to make his first league start and fellow new signing Liam Gibson could get another opportunity.

The Valiants are without summer signing Zak Mills due to a hamstring injury.

The defender was forced off at half-time during last week’s goalless draw against Harrogate.

His absence could offer an opportunity for James Gibbons to return.

Gibbons is yet to feature this season but is now back in training after recovering from a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Morecambe

Preview

PA