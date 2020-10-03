Morecambe up to second after Adam Phillips’ penalty edges them past Port Vale
An Adam Phillips penalty gave Morecambe their third win in four league games as they beat in-form Port Vale 1-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.
On-loan Burnley midfielder Phillips scored his third league goal of the campaign from the spot after Leon Legge had brought down Cole Stockton in the box with a rash challenge 15 minutes from time.
It proved to be the decisive moment in a game of few chances played in difficult conditions.
Port Vale started the game the better with Devante Rodney forcing a smart save from Jake Turner before Legge headed a cross from the right straight at Turner from 10 yards.
Morecambe struggled to make any headway in the early stages but came into it with Alex Kenyon volleying over and Phillips slashing an effort wide before Stockton volleyed inches wide from 10 yards out after a well-worked short corner.
The Shrimps maintained the pressure at the start of the second half and they forced an early chance on the counter attack when Phillips was left free on the edge of the box but saw his final effort well saved by Scott Brown.
Chances were then at a premium until Phillips took the opportunity from 12 yards in the 76th minute to see his side climb to second in the table.