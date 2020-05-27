Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies, aged 23
Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu has died at the age of 23.
The club released a statement which said: "Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian’s death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time.
"He was only 23 and the news of his sudden and untimely passing has been a shock to us all.
"Christian came to the club in January and proved to be an extremely popular member of the squad. His loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
“The club would ask everyone to respect Christian’s family’s privacy at this sad time."
After coming through the youth set-up at Thurrock and East Thurrock United, Mbulu spent two years at Brentwood Town where he played 72 times for the club.
He then moved to Millwall and in that time also enjoyed loan spells at Canvey Island and Braintree Town.
In 2018, he played for a season at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership before moving to Crewe.
After a short spell with The Railwaymen, he signed for Morecambe in January and played four times for the League Two side before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.
Motherwell said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former player Christian Mbulu. RIP Christian."