Morecambe beat Grimsby on penalties to advance in cup
Morecambe needed a penalty shootout to book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 1-1 draw at Grimsby.
The Shrimps pounced on some indecision early on from the hosts’ defence, with Adam Phillips catching James McKeown off his line and lobbing the ball home out of reach of Mattie Pollock’s desperate lunge to give the visitors the lead in the seventh minute.
McKeown was called into action again when Cole Stockton broke clear of his defender but the goalkeeper did well to block the striker’s effort.
Grimsby began to grow more into the game and should have drawn themselves level when Morecambe failed to clear the ball as it bounced straight into Matt Green’s path, but he couldn’t beat Jake Turner.
The striker made up for his miss moments later, though, as he fired the ball home in the 34th minute after good work from on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Danny Preston.
With neither side able to find a winner in the second half, the tie went to penalties, with John O’Sullivan striking the deciding spot-kick after McKeown saw his effort saved.