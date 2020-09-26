Morecambe add to Southend’s woes in comeback win
Morecambe bounced back to winning ways with a deserved 2-1 victory at struggling Southend.
Derek Adams’ side had suffered convincing defeats in their last two outings, conceding 12 goals without reply, but they fought back from an early own goal to secure all three points at Roots Hall.
Southend started brightly and opened the scoring after just five minutes when Brandon Goodship’s left-footed shot was diverted onto the crossbar by Morecambe goalkeeper Jake Turner but, with Emile Acquah looking to certain to score, defender Liam Gibson jumped in to head the ball into the back of his own net.
The visitors nearly netted an immediate equaliser with Carlos Mendes-Gomes heading wide of the right post from close range.
But Morecambe did draw level in the 55th minute when Adam Phillips’ right-wing cross was fired home by Aaron Wildig.
Morecambe remained on top and bagged the winning goal in the 73rd minute when Phillips fired home via the inside of the right post to condemn Southend to a fifth successive defeat.