Morcambe could reshuffle for Newcastle following heavy league defeat
Morecambe boss Derek Adams could reshuffle once again as he looks to bounce back from a League Two horror show when Premier League Newcastle come calling.
Adams made six changes from the side which booked a place in the Carabao Cup third round with 1-0 victory over Oldham for Saturday’s league clash with Cambridge, which ended in a 5-0 drubbing, having made seven for the cup game.
Midfielder Aaron Wildig was one of the few men to start both games following his recovery from illness and got 90 minutes under his belt against the U’s.
Liam McAlinden is likely to continue as the club’s only fit striker, although both A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Cole Stockton are closing in on returns from injury.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will be without Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin for the trip to the Globe Arena.
Full-back Lewis suffered a cut above his eye during Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat by Brighton, a game in which frontman Saint-Maximin limped off with an ankle problem.
Bruce, who made 10 changes for the second-round win over Blackburn, has hinted he will do something similar ahead of Sunday’s difficult league trip to Tottenham.
Defender Fabian Schar has returned to light training after a shoulder injury, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.