Moore faces lengthy spell out after breaking back and sternum

By NewsChain Sport
13:00pm, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Jamie Moore faces a lengthy spell out of action after breaking his back and  sternum in a fall at Fontwell.

The jump jockey took a crashing tumble from Alka Step at the fifth-last fence in Tuesday’s attheraces.com Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Moore, 35, received treatment on track and was taken to Brighton Hospital for X-rays and further assessment.

His father, West Sussex trainer Gary Moore, said: “He’s fractured his back and also his sternum.

“He’ll be off for a while. We don’t know anything more at the moment.

“They are waiting to see if they are going to operate or not. We’re not quite sure yet.”

