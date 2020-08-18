Moore and Twiston-Davies suffer Fontwell falls
Jockeys Jamie Moore and Sam Twiston-Davies were taken to hospital for further assessment following falls in different races when jump racing returned to Fontwell for the first time since lockdown in March.
Moore was the first to suffer injury when unseated from Alka Step.
The nine-year-old, trained by John Bridger, made a bad blunder at the fifth-last fence in the attheraces.com Novices’ Handicap Chase over three and a quarter miles.
The next race was delayed by 10 minutes while he received treatment on course.
“I have spoken to the doctors that treated him on track and he has gone to hospital in Brighton for precautionary X-rays. He was conscious,” said clerk of the course, Philip Hide.
Twiston-Davies was hurt after being unshipped from Master Burbidge at the second fence in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Chase.
The fence was dolled off and omitted on the two remaining circuits of the near two-and-a-half mile contest while Twiston-Davies received treatment there after appearing to get a kick from another horse.
“Sam has been taken for precautionary assessment to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. He was conscious,” said Hide.