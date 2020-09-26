Moo-ving Day at the Irish Open and Bolt’s new shoes – Saturday’s sporting social

Justin Harding playing in the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle
Justin Harding playing in the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:17pm, Sat 26 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Marcus Rashford sent Ben White for two hotdogs.

Harry Maguire was happy to win away.

TODO: define component type factbox

Everton are doing well.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reading.

TODO: define component type factbox

Inter Miami had a new fan.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

Joe Root was out on the course.

TODO: define component type factbox

The England boys are loving the IPL.

TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox

England Women had support from This Morning.

Wise words from Virat Kohli.

Jofra Archer was enjoying Dubai.

TODO: define component type factbox

You’ve got to laugh.

Tennis

Wimbledon paid tribute to Serena Williams on her 39th birthday.

TODO: define component type factbox

Heather Watson took on Andy Murray’s wrap challenge.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Joseph Parker is waiting.

Revenge or repeat?

Golf

Questions over social distancing among the Irish Open spectators.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was not enjoying watching Manchester United.

Then launched his own footwear range.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA