Welterweight fighter Niko Price revealed the shocking facial injuries he sustained after losing to Vicente Luque at UFC 249.

Price was pulled out of the fight in the third round by the doctor as a result of the severity of the damage inflicted to his eye.

Price was happy to continue despite his injuries, before the doctor took the decision out of his hands (Twitter: @Nikohybridprice)

After his savage battle with Luque behind closed doors in Florida on Saturday night, Price then posted a picture of his injuries.

He captioned the photo: “Put me in coach I’m good #ufc249 #imgood #battlewounds.”

It was Price's fourth defeat in 18 professional mixed martial arts bouts and his third loss from his last five fights.