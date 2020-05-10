MMA star Niko Price posts HORROR image of facial injuries after TKO defeat at UFC 249
14:33pm, Sun 10 May 2020
Welterweight fighter Niko Price revealed the shocking facial injuries he sustained after losing to Vicente Luque at UFC 249.
Price was pulled out of the fight in the third round by the doctor as a result of the severity of the damage inflicted to his eye.
After his savage battle with Luque behind closed doors in Florida on Saturday night, Price then posted a picture of his injuries.
He captioned the photo: “Put me in coach I’m good #ufc249 #imgood #battlewounds.”
It was Price's fourth defeat in 18 professional mixed martial arts bouts and his third loss from his last five fights.
UFC 249 was the first event the MMA organisation has staged since the coronavirus pandemic and was headlined by Justin Gaethje's stunning victory over Tony Ferguson.