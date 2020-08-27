MK Dons sell striker Rhys Healey to Toulouse
MK Dons have sold striker Rhys Healey to Ligue 2 side Toulouse for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old, who joined the Dons permanently in July 2019, scored 11 goals in 19 appearances for the club last season, five of those in consecutive matches between January and February of this year.
Boss Russell Martin is disappointed to lose the forward but admitted it is “a life-changing move”.
He told MK Dons’ website: “We’re disappointed to lose Rhys. He was obviously a huge player for us in the months leading up to the lockdown, so I understand the frustration this news will bring – we feel it too.
“We didn’t have to sell Rhys in this window and we certainly didn’t want to either, but the interest from Toulouse intensified over the last few weeks to the point where he expressed that he saw his future in the south of France.
“We then worked hard, as a club and with the player, to get the right deal and one that was much improved on their initial offer.
“Rhys is an ambitious young man and I’m sure he won’t mind me saying that this is a life-changing move for him. As a club, we want to do right by our players, and he certainly leaves on positive terms and with all our very best wishes.”