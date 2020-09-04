MK Dons missing injured trio for Carabao Cup clash with Coventry
MK Dons manager Russell Martin is set to be without seven players for the Carabao Cup tie with Coventry.
George Williams, Richard Keogh and Kieran Agard look set to miss out having been sidelined for the vast majority of pre-season due to injury.
Louis Thompson limped off during the friendly with Arsenal and is expected to return to action in three to four weeks.
The Dons will also be without defenders Daniel Harvie, Regan Poole and Warren O’Hora due to international duty.
It remains to be seen whether Arsenal loan signing Ben Sheaf will be free to make his Coventry debut during the clash as the club seeks to finalise the necessary paperwork.
Manager Mark Robins also has a significant injury list, with new signings Julien Dacosta and Marcel Hilssner suffering setbacks shortly after joining the club.
Dacosta has undergone surgery following an ankle ligament issue and Hilssner is struggling with asthma.
Defender Michael Rose is recovering from a hip operation and Fankaty Dabo will also miss the start of the campaign as he regains fitness after an operation.