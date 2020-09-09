MK Dons land Scott Fraser

15:20pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
MK Dons have completed the signing of midfielder Scott Fraser on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old was available after leaving Burton, having come through the ranks at Dundee United.

“This wasn’t the only option I had but I’ve come here because the chairman and manager made me feel wanted and because I’m excited to be a part of what this club is trying to do,” Fraser told iFollow MK Dons.

Manager Russell Martin added: “He’s a player that I’ve liked and admired for a while.

“He was probably one of the best midfielders that we played against last season and his goal and assist record, particularly in this division, speaks for itself.”

