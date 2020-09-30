Mishal Star sparkles at Nottingham

Mishal Star may have earned the chance to tackle Listed company after continuing her progression with a ready success in the Download The Star Sports App Jockey Club Nursery Handicap at Nottingham.

Trainer Tom Ward is to choose between either the Radley Stakes at Newbury or the Bosra Sham Stakes at Newmarket for the daughter of first-season sire Mehmas.

She had shown promise on her debut at Newbury when fourth to subsequent Group One winner Alcohol Free, before getting off the mark with a convincing four-length success at Kempton.

Mishal Star (11-4 favourite) showed she was on the upgrade when leading a furlong from home and crossing the line a length and a half clear of Temple Bruer in the hands of Harry Bentley.

Ward said: “We’ve always thought a lot of the filly.

“She went and did it nicely at Kempton the other day – and she won today, despite the track and the way she did it.

“I don’t think she handled Nottingham too well – but she is a pretty smart filly and couldn’t have done it any easier, despite everything.

“She’s definitely up to stepping up in class now, and I think we’ll have a lot of fun with this filly.

“There are a couple of options in the pipeline – possibly either the Radley at Newbury or the Bosra Sham at Newmarket towards the end of the season.

“I’d like to get a bit of black type for her if we can. She’s worthy of it, and all she is doing is improving every time she runs.”

Bentley completed a double thanks to a spare ride on Mokaatil (16-1) for trainer Ian Williams in the Call Star Sports On 08000521321 Handicap over the same six furlongs.

Replacing Richard Kingscote, Bentley got the five-year-old to assert in the closing stages to land the competitive sprint by three-quarters of a length from Rock Boy Grey.

Fantasy Master was an 80-1 shocker for punters when stepping up considerably on his two previous starts – for which he went off at even bigger odds – as he opened his account in the EBF Slip Anchor Maiden Stakes.

Mick Appleby’s son of Sepoy was slowly away and stumbled on a couple of occasions, yet was still able to get up close home to win by half a length under Tom Marquand.

He did it well. He's a nice horse but he took a bit of time to come to hand. He's a bit green still, but will be a nice three-year-old

Appleby had expected an improved performance from Fantasy Master, but admitted he could not visualise him actually winning.

He said: “He did it well – he’s a nice horse but he took a bit of time to come to hand.

“He’s a bit green still, but will be a nice three-year-old.

“I thought he would run well, because he had been working really well. I did think he’d go well, but I didn’t expect him to win.”