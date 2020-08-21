Minzaal oozes class in Gimcrack

Minzaal overcame a tardy start to register a taking success in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Completing a treble for jockey Jim Crowley, Minzaal fluffed the break in the six-furlong Group Two but soon got back on terms and travelled supremely well throughout.

Mohawk King tried to make all, but Minzaal made smooth progress to take up position on the leader’s shoulder with two furlongs to run and really stepped up a gear when asked to go about his business.

Having just his third start, Minzaal drifted across the track a touch in the final furlong, but he had a ready two lengths in hand at the finish over Devilwala, with Mystery Smiles back in third.

Betfair offered 33-1 about Minzaal for next year’s 2000 Guineas and 14-1 for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Burrows said: “That was very straightforward. He didn’t jump out very quick, but I don’t think Jim wanted to set him alight in any case, as he has so much speed.

“He just lets him find his rhythm and Jim said he couldn’t believe how well he was going – if anything he got there too soon, but there was nothing else he could do.”

Looking to potential targets, the trainer said: “I think he’s all speed, I don’t think he needs to be going further than six furlongs, so we’ll be looking Middle Park rather than Dewhurst and it will be straight there.

“I don’t see him as a Guineas horse, more Commonwealth Cup and Jim thinks that, too.”