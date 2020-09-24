Minzaal heads top-class field seeking Middle Park honours

The big four have all been declared for Saturday’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes as Minzaal, Supremacy, Lucky Vega and Method all stood their ground among a field of eight in the Group One.

Owen Burrows’ Minzaal arrives having won the Gimcrack in fine style at York, Clive Cox’s Supremacy was an impressive winner of the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood while Jessica Harrington’s Lucky Vega brings Group One form to the table.

Martyn Meade’s Method is defending the only unbeaten record, but needs to take a big step up from winning a Listed race in fine style last time out.

Aidan O’Brien should never be discounted in this race and runs Lipizzaner, with John Murphy’s Charterhouse also making the journey from Ireland.

Andrew Balding’s Royal Ascot winner Tactical and Michael Bell’s The Lir Jet, also successful at the big meeting in June, also line up.

In the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes, Karl Burke’s Dandalla, unbeaten in three, faces eight rivals.

The Albany winner has not been seen since winning the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes in early July.

Her main market rival is Ken Condon’s Miss Amulet, who will be sporting new silks since winning the Lowther in good style at York. She has been bought by Doreen Tabor, wife of Coolmore’s Michael Tabor, so Ryan Moore now takes the ride.

Aloha Star, third to Lucky Vega in the Phoenix Stakes, represents Fozzy Stack and is another to have changed hands since she last ran.

Richard Hannon’s Happy Romance will aim to add another big pot having won a couple of sales races already, while Richard Fahey’s Umm Kulthum is back out quickly having won at Ayr last week.

William Haggas’ Sacred, second in three Group Twos since winning on her debut, runs in cheekpieces with Alcohol Free, Illykato and James Ferguson’s first Group One runner Zoetic completing the field.

There was a shake up in the betting for the Juddmonte Royal Lodge after O’Brien chose not to declare ante-post favourite High Definition. He instead relies on Ontario, winner of one of his four races to date.

Mark Johnston’s Acomb winner Gear Up will aim to take his record to three from three while Cox’s Cobh, Roger Charlton’s Pleasant Man and Ralph Beckett’s New Mandate complete a field of five.