Miller time for Bolton as Shaun signs on

Shaun Miller is an experienced striker
Shaun Miller is an experienced striker - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:36pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Shaun Miller has become the 17th summer signing of Ian Evatt’s revolution at Bolton.

The 32-year-old former Crewe striker has joined the Trotters on a one-year deal.

Miller told Bolton’s official website: “I am really chuffed to be here at such a brilliant club.

“I trained last week and I am really pleased to get it over the line. It’s a massive club and has the ambition to try and bounce back.

“I wanted to be part of it and I’m really looking forward to the big kick-off.”

Head coach Evatt added: “We are pleased to bring in Shaun who is another experienced player that is used to winning games at this level.

“Shaun is a centre-forward who can stretch the opposition as well as link up play.

“He has an excellent character and we are looking forward to having him on board.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bolton

PA