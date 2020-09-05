Miller time for Bolton as Shaun signs on
Shaun Miller has become the 17th summer signing of Ian Evatt’s revolution at Bolton.
The 32-year-old former Crewe striker has joined the Trotters on a one-year deal.
Miller told Bolton’s official website: “I am really chuffed to be here at such a brilliant club.
“I trained last week and I am really pleased to get it over the line. It’s a massive club and has the ambition to try and bounce back.
“I wanted to be part of it and I’m really looking forward to the big kick-off.”
Head coach Evatt added: “We are pleased to bring in Shaun who is another experienced player that is used to winning games at this level.
“Shaun is a centre-forward who can stretch the opposition as well as link up play.
“He has an excellent character and we are looking forward to having him on board.”