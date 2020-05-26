Milan confirm Ibrahimovic suffered calf injury amid fears he snapped achilles
AC Milan have confirmed Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered a calf injury in training after initial reports speculated he had snapped his achilles.
In a statement to BBC Sport, the Serie A club said the 39 year-old will now undergo various tests on Tuesday as they look to identify the severity of the injury.
It had initially been reported earlier on Monday by Sky Sports Italia via Marca that the Swede had a serious achilles problem and may have played his last game for the club.
Speaking on Twitter, SportMediaset journalist Pietro Balzano Prota added: "Bad injury for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
"Medical tests are expected but it could be a long stop."
Ibrahimovic re-signed for Milan on a six-month deal until the end of the season and so there are fears he may have played his final game for the club if the injury is severe.
He has scored four goals in ten games since returning to the European giants at the end of 2019.
No return date has yet been confirmed for Serie A following the coronavirus pandemic, but players have resumed training.
The last Italian top flight game was played on March 9 before the country went into lockdown to deal with the outbreak of the virus.
More than 230,000 people are now confirmed to have contracted the virus in Italy, with 32,877 having died as a result.