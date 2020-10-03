Mike Jackson eyes further improvement at Tranmere after first League Two win

Michael Jackson insisted there is much more to come from his Tranmere side after they picked up their first Sky Bet League Two win of the campaign against Scunthorpe.

James Vaughan notched his and Tranmere’s first league goal of the campaign shortly before the break before the striker doubled the lead 25 minutes from time.

He was denied a hat-trick later in the second half, and Tranmere could have increased their lead as Manny Monthe and Paul Lewis spurned late chances.

Jackson was delighted with the win, his first league victory as Rovers boss.

He said: “It was a good afternoon for us and I am made up with the clean sheet and good goals.

“We had to play a different way to last week and today we found a way to grind it out.

“It is the first league win but I look at performances and to see if we are improving and we have been.

“We have been playing the way I want to play. The last three performances have been close to where we need to be.

“But there is a lot more to give. We were better with the ball last week, but today we had to find something else.

“It was important to win and build on the last two games, but a manager once said to me, enjoy your wins but don’t get carried away.”

On his side’s third clean sheet, he added: “The clean sheets are great. They have not had a lot to do but is a base to go from. If you are leaking goals you have to score two or three to win the game.”

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox was happy with his side’s performance but believes the game changed when Vaughan’s goal went in just before the break.

He added: “I’m disappointed with the result but the performance was good, especially in the first half.

“We controlled the game, coming to Tranmere who are probably going to be in the top six or seven this year.

“We settled well, passed well but we didn’t really create anything.

“I was looking to get in at half-time and change one or two things. But they got the goal and were able to sit in.

“We tried to change it at half-time and go forward quicker, but the lads took it too literally at times and we gave it away and never got hold of the ball.

“The goal came at the wrong time really, when I thought we were having more possession. Their players were getting frustrated and having a go at each other.

“We did well up to the final third, but our entries into the final third were disappointing and we lacked a little bit of belief.”