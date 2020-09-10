Mikael Mandron in line to make league debut for Crewe against Charlton
French striker Mikael Mandron should make his League One debut as Crewe host Charlton on Saturday.
The 25-year-old made the switch from Gillingam in the summer, and struck twice in Tuesday’s 3-2 EFL Trophy win at Bolton.
Owen Dale could continue up front having also found the net in the Bolton win.
Boss David Artell has told his Crewe squad he will rotate resources regularly in a bid to combat a fixture list condensed by the coronavirus impact.
Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt could make his debut, with the 19-year-old midfielder having made the switch to the Addicks earlier this week.
Macauley Bonne will hope to add to his goal in Saturday’s 3-1 League Cup win at Swindon.
The striker has donned the number nine shirt this term and will be looking to repay boss Lee Bowyer by boosting his goal return.
Chuks Aneke bagged a goal of his own off the bench though and will also be pushing for a start at Crewe.