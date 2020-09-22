Midfielder Tom Sang moves to Cheltenham on loan from Cardiff

Tue 22 Sep 2020
Cheltenham have signed Cardiff midfielder Tom Sang on loan until January.

The 21-year-old former Manchester United youngster is the Sky Bet League Two club’s fourth loan signing of the current transfer window.

Liverpool-born Sang, who has made two first-team appearances for the Bluebirds, can play in a number of midfield positions as well as wing-back.

Sang said: “I couldn’t think of a better place to start playing some games.

“The aim for me is to get experience, step up a level and develop myself. It’s a huge step forward and there’s a lot more when there’s points on the line.”

