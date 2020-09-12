Midfielder Michael Doughty leaves Swindon ‘for personal reasons’
20:00pm, Sat 12 Sep 2020
Midfielder Michael Doughty has left League One Swindon with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
The 27-year-old, who also runs his own company producing fully recyclable training shoes from natural materials, was a key member of Richie Wellens’ League Two winning side of 2019-20 and scored 23 goals in 93 appearances during his time at the County Ground.
A statement from the club said: “Michael Doughty has left the club with immediate effect for personal reasons.
“We would like to thank Michael for all he has done for Swindon Town and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”