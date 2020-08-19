Midfielder Matty Daly signs two-year contract extension at Huddersfield

Matty Daly has agreed a new deal
By NewsChain Sport
20:18pm, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Midfielder Matty Daly has signed a two-year contract extension at Huddersfield.

The 19-year-old academy product, who has made six substitute appearances for the Terriers’ first team, has committed to the club until 2023.

New head coach Carlos Corberan told the club website: “The academy has worked really hard with Matty after he joined us when he was 15. I know Leigh Bromby (head of football operations) has worked with a lot of determination with him for a long time.

“Our academy needs players with skills and desire, and I hope that Matty continues growing and fighting for a space in our first team and can be an example for all the young players at our club.”

