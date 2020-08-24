Midfielder Matt Butcher agrees two-year deal with Accrington

Accrington have signed midfielder Matt Butcher from Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old has linked up with the League One side on a two-year deal after spending 10 years with the Cherries.

Stanley boss John Coleman told the club’s official website: “Matt is someone we tried to sign last season on loan so to get him on a permanent deal is a big coup for us.

“He is a talented player, a big presence in midfield and I am looking forward to working with him.

“Hopefully he can hit the ground running with us. We are a little bit short in midfield so this is a big signing for us.”

Butcher, who spent last season on loan at St Johnstone, said: “I am a central midfielder, I would describe myself as a box-to-box midfielder who likes to get about the pitch.

“I am raring to go, my loan spell at St Johnstone was cut short by Covid and I want to get back into the swing of things as quickly as possible.

“This is a permanent deal, a great opportunity for me.”

