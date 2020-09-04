Midfielder Gary Roberts rejoins Wigan
15:44pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Gary Roberts has rejoined struggling Wigan on a short-term contract.
The 36-year-old midfielder has trained with Latics all summer and will begin the season as part of Leam Richardson’s squad, subject to English Football League and Football Association approval.
The return of Roberts provides a significant boost to Wigan after the club lost a whole host of players following administration and then relegation to League One.
Roberts has made 61 appearances for Wigan since joining the club from Portsmouth in August 2017.