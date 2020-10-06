Midfielder Filipe Morais departs Crawley
15:59pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Crawley midfielder Filipe Morais has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.
The 34-year-old Portuguese made 43 appearances for the Sky Bet League Two side since moving to the Broadfield Stadium in 2018, scoring eight goals in the process.
Having spent his youth career with Chelsea, Morais has represented 11 British clubs and was briefly employed as caretaker manager at Crawley after the departure of Harry Kewell in 2018.
A loan spell at Oldham followed in September 2019, where Morais made 16 appearances and scored twice.
A statement on Crawley’s website read: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Filipe for his services to the team and wish him all the best for the future.”