Middlesbrough without Northern Ireland pair for cup clash
Middlesbrough will be without George Saville and Paddy McNair for their Carabao Cup first-round tie at home to Shrewsbury.
The pair are away on international duty with Northern Ireland for their Nations League matches against Romania and Norway.
Teenage midfielder Sam Folarin has impressed in pre-season and could make his debut at some stage, while defender Nathan Wood has also caught the eye of manager Neil Warnock and is in contention for a start.
Defender Hayden Coulson has felt unwell and will not be involved but is due to return to training next week.
Shrewsbury captain Ollie Norburn will not feature.
The midfielder underwent knee surgery six months ago but has not yet returned to full contact training.
Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic joined on a season-long loan from Wolves on Wednesday but is away on international duty with Montenegro, so academy graduate Cameron Gregory could be on the bench.
Summer signings Rekeil Pyke, Josh Daniels, Marlon Fossey and Scott High should make their debuts, while midfielder Josh Vela is suspended.