Middlesbrough to ring changes for Bournemouth clash
Middlesbrough will recall a number of first-choice players for the visit of Bournemouth.
Paddy McNair, Grant Hall, Marvin Johnson, George Saville, Djed Spence, Jonny Howson and Britt Assombalonga all dropped out of the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup defeat by Barnsley.
Sam Morsy is set to keep his place, though, after impressing on his debut against the Tykes.
Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will take charge after manager Neil Warnock tested positive for coronavirus.
Bournemouth will check on defender Adam Smith, who failed a fitness test ahead of their cup win over Crystal Palace.
Striker Joshua King was due back in training this week after sustaining a knock on international duty with Norway and could be in contention.
Diego Rico missed the Palace game with a thigh problem and will also be assessed.
Steve Cook and Chris Mepham were rested in midweek and should return.