Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher in contention to face Barnsley
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock could have striker Ashley Fletcher available for his 1,500th game as a league manager against Barnsley on Saturday.
Fletcher missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at QPR after limping out of Boro’s previous home game against Bournemouth, but is back in light training and could yet be involved.
However, defender Grant Hall will miss out after damaging a calf muscle at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Striker Chuba Akpom will hope for a home debut after giving Boro the lead last weekend in his first appearance for the club.
Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber is still searching for the right formula with his side yet to score a league goal in three outings to date this season.
Central defenders Mads Andersen and Michal Helik returned from suspension for last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Coventry, which secured the club’s first point of the campaign.
However Struber, who had set his team up in a 3-4-1-2 formation, withdrew Helik at the break to send on midfielder Dominik Frieser and switched to 4-3-3, although goals remained elusive.
Defender Ben Williams is a long-term absentee after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in pre-season.