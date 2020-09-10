Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock delighted with Marcus Bettinelli signing

Marcus Bettinelli’s “attitude and desire” to play for Middlesbrough impressed manager Neil Warnock.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has joined Boro from Fulham on a season-long loan deal.

Warnock told the club’s website: “I’m really pleased. I’ve been tracking Marcus since he first got into the team at Fulham a good few years ago and when the opportunity arose to bring him here, I was quick to the call.

“He’s a good lad, he’ll fit in well and speaking to him, I’ve been really impressed by his attitude and his desire to play for us.”

