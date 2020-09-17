Micky Mellon happy as Ryan Edwards escapes ban for Alfredo Morelos clash

Micky Mellon was pleased to see Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards go unpunished for his clash with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The centre-back won the ball in a challenge with Morelos at Ibrox on Saturday but caught the forward around the knee with his follow-through, with the Colombia international carried off on a stretcher nursing a gash.

It is understood that Scottish Football Association compliance officer Clare Whyte referred Edwards’ challenge to three former referees but they could not reach the required unanimous decision that it warranted further action.

Morelos was on the bench for Rangers in their Europa League tie against Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar on Thursday.

Mellon, who confirmed that striker Osman Sow, released by the club in the summer, had played in a recent clash against Raith Rovers, gave Edwards a glowing character reference.

He said: “Ryan absolutely is a really good kid, a real good competitor and a real honest competitor.

“That first and foremost what I will absolutely say about a boy that I know. Secondly, I don’t make the decisions.

“We have to respect, everybody in Scottish football has to respect that people are paid or tasked with doing that.

“What we have to do is sit back and see what they feel they have to do and on that occasion that’s what they felt that they had to do and then we get on with that.

“But I know Ryan better than a lot of people who are talking about him do.

“He’s a good competitor, a fair competitor and a really good guy and I’m pleased that it’s come out this way.”

While Edwards escaped retrospective action for his challenge on Morelos, fellow defender Mark Connolly is facing a disciplinary charge for alleged breaches of coronavirus protocols.

Connolly has been accused of failing to comply with the rules of the SFA and not acting in the best interests of football following an incident on August 31.

The defender was reported to have refused to wear a mask in a taxi following a night out, an incident which is still being investigated by the club.

On that issue, Mellon was more circumspect, saying: “This is not me trying to duck out the question here.

“Now the way that the world works, it escalates beyond the manager, it is HR stuff that happens in every line of business in the world.

“So we will wait and see what happens, if anything happens. If anything happens we will have to go with that or we don’t.”

On Sow, who was let go by former boss Robbie Neilson after a run of injuries, Mellon said: “The big fella is someone who is very fondly thought of here at the club.

“He is still living in Dundee and he is getting over a serious injury and needed a game.

“We are always on the lookout to see if we can improve the group and we would keep an open mind on anything happening but nothing would be imminent.”