Michal Helik excited to join Barnsley

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has signed a new defender
By NewsChain Sport
20:35pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
New Barnsley defender Michal Helik sees joining the Championship club from Polish Ekstraklasa outfit KS Cracovia as a “great opportunity”.

Helik sealed his Oakwell move on his 25th birthday as Gerhard Struber strengthened his defensive options ahead of the new season.

The central defender has signed a three-year deal with the Reds, subject to international clearance.

Helik told the club website: “I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to my first training session and meeting my new team-mates.

“This is a great club with a big history and I’m excited to play here at Oakwell.”

