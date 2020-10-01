Michael Rose rewarded with new Coventry deal

Coventry City v Birmingham City – FA Cup – Fourth Round – St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium
Coventry City v Birmingham City – FA Cup – Fourth Round – St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:52pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Coventry defender Michael Rose has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Ayr in the summer of 2019 and made 40 appearances in all competitions as Coventry earned promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Boss Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “He was an integral and consistent part of the defence last season…he is an outstanding talent and there is still more to come from him.

“We look forward to Michael continuing his progress with us.”

