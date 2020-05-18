Michael Jordan's first-ever Air Jordan trainers from 1985 sell for $560,000
9:14am, Mon 18 May 2020
Michael Jordan's first-ever trainers worn during his rookie NBA season in 1985 with Chicago Bulls have sold for $560,000 at auction.
The autographed Nike Air Jordan 1's were expected to fetch between $100,000-$150,000 at Sotheby's.
The auction house held its first sale dedicated to sneakers last year, and set a world record of $437,500 for a pair of Nike's 1972 Moon Shoes.
Jordan famously wore mismatched shoes during his phenomenal career, with the left foot a size 13 and the right a size 13.5.
The Air Jordan 1's were sold by Jordan Geller, the founder of the trainer museum Shoezeum in Las Vegas.
And the auction coincided with a documentary on Netflix called ‘The Last Dance’ about Jordan and his time with Bulls.