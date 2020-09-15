Michael Flynn salutes Scott Twine after debut winner for Newport

Newport County manager Michael Flynn was full of praise for Scott Twine after his 80th-minute debut winner against Cambridge in the Carabao Cup.

Twine’s goal for his new team came from County’s 11th corner of the night and after they had missed a host of chances. It earned them a home tie with Watford in round three.

“I’m delighted and it was an outstanding performance from start to finish. The only disappointing thing was the amount of chances we missed,” said Flynn.

“We created chance after chance, had so many shots and corners and had 72 per cent possession. That’s unheard of for us.

“Scott’s goal was deserving of winning the game. He was excellent all night with his work rate and was a constant menace. I was delighted for him and it is always nice to see a new player at a club get off the mark.

“Let’s hope the game against Watford it is on TV because that would be good for the club. It’s always nice to play against the big teams.

“Watford have just come down from the Premier League and it will be a tough challenge, But it is one we will look forward to.

“We have already raised our game in this competition to beat a very good Swansea team, which was a very good performance, but I won’t get carried away. We’ve got to keep on working on the things we’ve been working on.”

It was a first defeat of the season for Cambridge, who had knocked out Birmingham in the first round.

New head coach Mark Bonner made six changes from the side that beat Carlisle in the league last weekend and his new-look side spent most of the night on the back foot.

“We wanted to back up what we did on Saturday because momentum is so important, but we weren’t able to do that. We made six changes because there were some players into whose legs we didn’t want to put a long journey,” said Bonner.

“I wanted to see everyone play and contribute.”