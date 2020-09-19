Michael Flynn hails ‘very good start’ to League Two season after Barrow victory

Ryan Taylor’s second-half goal turned Newport County’s “good start” into a “very good start’, according to manager Michael Flynn.

Taylor struck three minutes into the second half to edge his new club back in front and sealed a 2-1 win over Sky Bet League Two newcomers Barrow at Rodney Parade.

“It has gone from a good start with a point away from home, to a very good start with a home win,” said Flynn.

“We won’t get carried away and we will continue to work hard to try to improve.

“We started well, but we were quite sloppy in the first half. We played some really good stuff, but as I told the players at half-time, every single one of the back five made an individual error before the break.

“That gave Barrow a chance to build some confidence and get a foothold in the game.

“The goal we gave them was poor – it was a calamity – and gave them the impetus to come at us.

“But the second half was a very professional performance and it was pleasing that we carried on playing football. I can’t remember them having a shot in the second half.

“We’ve been punished for two errors in our two league games. One went in the top corner and the other flew in from 30 yards.

“If we can cut out those errors, things will get even better for us.”

For Barrow manager, David Dunn, it was a first defeat in charge. His note to the players after the game was that “we will get better”.

“It took us about 10-15 minutes to get going, but as soon as they scored their goal we settled down and were the better team for 30 minutes,” said Dunn.

“We went in at half-time and I thought we had the momentum. Then we had a sloppy start to the second half, even from the kick-off.

“We huffed and puffed but ultimately we got caught and conceded a poor goal. Individual errors cost us.

“As the game went on they killed it and we were a little bit naive. We need to learn from that and quickly.

“I’m disappointed with the way we conceded our goals and I’m disappointed not to have come away with at least a point.

“We are a new team with a lot of new faces and we’ve got to stick together. But we will get better as the season goes on.”