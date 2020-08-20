Michael Duff hopes Elliot Bonds with Robins team-mates after signing midfielder

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff has made another signing
By NewsChain Sport
10:21am, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Cheltenham have signed midfielder Elliot Bonds on a season-long loan from Hull.

The 20-year-old becomes the Robins’ sixth summer signing as boss Michael Duff looks to build a squad capable of winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Bonds joined Hull in 2019 from Dagenham and Redbridge, where he holds the record as their youngest-ever senior player.

The Guyana international, whose arrival was announced on Cheltenham’s website, played all three matches in his country’s 2019 Gold Cup campaign, which included a game against the United States.

