Michael Cheek bags brace as Bromley ease past Dover
22:08pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Michael Cheek’s double inspired Bromley to a convincing 4-1 National League win over Dover.
The striker gave the Ravens the perfect start to their league campaign on Tuesday night.
Cheek handed Bromley the lead after 24 minutes when he converted Harry Forster’s deep cross.
Jack Holland made it 2-0 but Sam Wood pulled a goal back for Dover after an hour to reduce the deficit.
Ben Williamson made it 3-1 after 72 minutes and Cheek wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he cashed in on a mistake from Yusuf Mersin to tap in.