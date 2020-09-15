Michael Appleton relishing test of facing Liverpool in Carabao Cup

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton is relishing the prospect of a home third-round Carabobo Cup third-round tie against Liverpool next week.

The Imps thrashed Bradford City 5-0 in the second round at Valley Parade to book the date with the Premier League champions.

Lincoln made the best possible start, racing into a 2-0 lead against their League Two opponents after six minutes.

The first goal came after four minutes when defender Tyler French sliced the ball into his own net from eight yards as he tried to clear Jorge Grant’s free kick.

The visitors increased their lead two minutes later through Anthony Scully. Keeper Richard O’Donnell pushed the initial shot from Conor McGrandles on to the post and when the ball rebounded into the path of Scully he scored with a low left-foot shot from the edge of the six-yard area.

Lewis Monstma put Lincoln 3-0 up after 29 minutes with a close-range shot after the Bradford defence failed to deal with Jorge Grant’s free-kick from the edge of the box.

James Jones scored the fourth after 41 minutes with a superb 20-yard shot into the far corner to give them a 4-0 half-time lead.

Bradford fought hard for a consolation goal as they dominated the second half, but could not break through a strong visitors’ defence and impressive Lincoln added a fifth in stoppage time when Callum Morton, on loan from West Brom, scored from Timothy Eyoma’s pass.

Appleton said: “We were always confident we could win the game, but we didn’t believe we would be 4-0 up at half time.

“We were outstanding on the counter attack in the first half and took our opportunities when they came along with some ruthless finishing. We could have scored more if we had been more clinical, but I can only pleased with what I have seen.

“After being 4-0 up at half time it was going to be difficult to maintain that level of intensity, but I was pleased with the way we defended in the second half.

“The Liverpool match will be great for the club and great for the city. It is just a shame we can’t fill our ground at Sincil Bank and put Liverpool under the cosh, but it is a great opportunity for our players. It is a chance for our lads to put on a performance and enjoy it.”

Bradford manager Stuart McCall said: “It was an uncomfortable night for us. Lincoln are a good side, but to be two goals down after six minutes was not the start we were looking for. After that I thought we got back into the game, but their third goal was a killer.

“I am hugely disappointed to lose five goals, but I am also disappointed to concede when you look at the height we had in the team. We gave away two stupid free-kicks and didn’t defend them. The only way we can get this out our system is to give a good performance in the league at Forest Green on Saturday.”