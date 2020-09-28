YouTuber KSI claims he could beat former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match

KSI won his professional boxing debut last November
By Dylan Terry
19:33pm, Mon 28 Sep 2020
YouTube star KSI believes he could beat former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match.

The 27 year-old had his first professional fight at the end of last year as he beat fellow YouTuber Logan Paul by split decision in Los Angeles.

Tyson is making a comeback after 15 years in retirement - (Copyright PA)

Meanwhile, Tyson is returning to the ring at the age of 54 to take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in November.

And while the legendary heavyweight has 55 more pro bouts than him, KSI believes his youthfulness would mean he could beat the man twice his age.

"I actually could though (beat Tyson), I actually could. I’m undefeated, no-one has beaten me," he said during the Sidemen’s latest video.

"I think Logan would beat Mike Tyson. The reason why – age is on my side. Age is on my side. In the first few rounds I ain’t going [all out]."

KSI had two amateur bouts before turning pro last year, the first of which he won by TKO against YouTuber Joe Weller and the second ending in a draw against Paul. 

The British online star is expected to face Logan’s brother Jake in his next boxing match, although there have been no discussions so far.

Meanwhile, Logan is being touted to take on undefeated five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather in a bizarre turn of events.

Mayweather last boxed in an exhibition bout in Japan back in 2018 against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

